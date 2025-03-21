Several industrialists and traders have hailed the decision of the government to evict farmers, who had blocked the Punjab border at Shambhu and Khanauri for the past over a year.

President of the Focal Point Association Narinder S Sagoo said, "The reports of clearing of the road has come as a big relief for us. We have already met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the issue a few weeks back, asking him to resolve the issue so that they clear the passage. We have been facing hurdles in transport of the raw material and finished products. Punjab and its industry has faced losses estimated at Rs 1 lakh crore in the past one year as no one wants to do business or trade with Punjab owing to frequent protests. Punjab has earned a tag of being the 'state on protest' nationally as well as internationally. This image of Punjab needs to be changed for the better now".

Likewise, Ravinder Dhir, sports goods manufacturer and president of Khel Udyog Sangh, has said, "We too hail the move of the state government and again boost the trade which had fallen badly. Our customers had stopped reaching out to us. Farmers have the right to protest but they cannot block roads and highways. In fact, not just the farmers, no one has the right to block any road. Punjab's image has tarnished. We expect the situation to improve all over again".

Suresh Gupta, Chief Administrator, Phagwara Gate Electrical Goods Association, said, "We have faced a lot of issues in the past one year. Transport companies had started charging more from us saying that they were spending more on fuel passing through longer routes. Now, we can have a glimmer of hope."