Shamchurasi MLA visits govt school, motivates students

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 19

Under Mission 100% Give Your Best by School Education Department, Dr Ravjot Singh, MLA Shamchurasi, paid a visit to Government Senior Secondary School, Janauri, in which he shared tips with students prepare for annual examinations.

On this occasion, principal Shailendra Thakur, in-charge School Evaluation and Support Team Hoshiarpur was also present.

Dr Ravjot Singh said students should work hard with determination and perseverance to achieve their goals. He said there was no short cut way to success but it requires regular planning and dedication. He said the state government was providing all possible support for the all-round development of the students of the state.