Sharda University wins moot court competition, GNDU second

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 28

A two-day 11th Late RC Chopra Memorial National Moot Court competition was concluded at St Soldier Law College here on Saturday.

In the competition, on the first day, 32 teams from 12 states participated. All the teams were given a case on ‘Role of Governor’. The proceedings of the competition were conducted under the bench of Justice Kuldeep Singh, ex-Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice MS Chauhan.

Sharda University secured the first position, Guru Nanak Dev University got the runner up position and Law School of Panjab University got the best researcher award.

The first position team was awarded with a prize of Rs 11,000 and a badge of honour, the runner up was awarded with a prize of Rs 5,100 and a badge of honour. The guests honored the winning teams and congratulated them.