Share success stories on social media: Punjab Education Department to government schools

The Punjab School Education Department has directed all government schools in the state to maintain official and active presence on at least one social media platform to showcase school activities and achievements.

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The directions, issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on July 17, ask schools to create and maintain an official account on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Facebook or Instagram. Schools that already have official accounts have been instructed to submit details through the prescribed web form. However, the institutions that do not have social media accounts have been asked to create accounts on any of the three platforms and upload the details through the MSTAR portal.

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As per the instructions, school heads have been asked to regularly share updates about positive initiatives undertaken by the school, achievements of students and teachers, innovative classroom activities, School Management Committee (SMC) initiatives and other important events.

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The department has also issued directions regarding the updating of student records on the MSTAR app. School heads have been asked to verify and update the mobile numbers of both parents or guardians, wherever available, along with the complete residential address of every student. The exercise has to be completed by July 24.

District Education Officers (Secondary and Elementary) have been directed to ensure that all government schools under their jurisdiction comply with the instructions within the stipulated timelines. They have also been asked to closely monitor the implementation of the directions and ensure that both the creation of official social media accounts and the updating of student information on the MSTAR app are completed within the prescribed deadlines.