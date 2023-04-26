Shark Tank judge interacts with students on LPU campus

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 25

Renowned entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta recently visited Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus for an exclusive conversational event titled ‘Boating to Success’. Aman, who is the co-founder and chief marketing officer of ‘boAt,’ a millennial-focused brand that sells wearable and consumer audio gadgets, interacted with thousands of students from diverse professional programmes, sharing his personal journey and offering valuable advice on entrepreneurship.

Highlighting the potential for entrepreneurship in India, Aman encouraged students to pursue their interests, find new opportunities, and collaborate with partners with different skills. He also emphasised the need for zero egos in the sales line. The event concluded with LPU Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal honouring Aman and Priya for their visit to the campus. —