Shattering glass ceiling behind camera: Women producers to debut in Punjabi cinema

Jalandhar-based Ishita Bhardwaj and Anuja Sharma have taken a leap into the world of film production with their debut Punjabi short film, ‘Din Te Raat’. The film is set to release on OTT platform Chaupal on October 5.

Bhardwaj and Sharma are among the few independent women producers associated with Punjabi cinema, and their entry into the male-dominated field is focused on bringing fresh stories, new talent and original scripts to the industry.

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Directed by SS Sidhu and featuring Samreet Kaur Bajwa in the lead role, ‘Din Te Raat’ explores the complexities of human nature and the extreme decisions people can make when they find themselves in vulnerable situations.

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The film was screened at a private event last month and received encouraging responses from the audience and the film fraternity. The project has also received appreciation from the Punjab Film and TV Actors Association (PFTAA), giving the producers a shot in the arm ahead of the film’s digital release.

Speaking on their vision, the producers said, “We want to contribute to the growth of Punjabi cinema by creating opportunities for new voices and stories.”

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“We want Punjabi cinema to grow. We also want to give opportunities to women scriptwriters. There are very few women producers and directors in the Punjabi film industry. Cinema is a creative field and women have more than enough potential to grow and make their mark in it if they are given opportunities,” they added.

With Din Te Raat, the young producers hope to encourage more women to explore opportunities behind the camera and contribute to the evolving landscape of Punjabi cinema.