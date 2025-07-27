DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Shaurya Bharat EV Rally flagged off at Adampur

Shaurya Bharat EV Rally flagged off at Adampur

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:32 PM Jul 27, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Shaurya Bharat EV Drive, flagged off by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, reached Air Force Station Adampur as part of its three-day rally from July 25 to 27.

The rally, themed “Sena ke saath paryavaran ka vikas” (Environmental Development with the Army), aims to promote environmental sustainability while paying tribute to India’s defence personnel.

The event highlights civil-military engagement and underscores India’s commitment to clean energy, responsible mobility, and environmental stewardship.

A total of 112 participants from the Air Force, Army, Navy, DRDO, Coast Guard, NCC, and Ministry of Defence are taking part in the rally.

