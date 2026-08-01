‘She’ gives stage to women’s untold tales of patriarchy

What was meant to be a play at the end of a theatre workshop turned into an improvisational session that became a cathartic exercise, bringing out generations of trauma and untold stories that have long simmered in women’s hearts.

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The final event of an all-women theatre workshop, ‘Kirdaar’, hosted by YUVAA under its founder and director Dr Ankur Sharma, culminated in an improvisational performance titled ‘She – Some Tales of Her’. The play became a powerful outlet for women to share their experiences. It was staged at Pehli Manzil, an interactive space already popular among Jalandhar’s book reading and lounging circles. ‘She’ was an adapted version of YUVAA’s acclaimed play ‘Muzeum’, which has previously been staged at major theatrical venues and even at Yale.

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This week, however, saw YUVAA experiment with the performance space, the performers and the audience, as Sharma brought his theatre workshop to the unconventional venue for artistic communion in the city.

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Notably, ‘Muzeum’, a festival favourite, explores stories of abuse, harassment and misogyny faced by generations of Indian women from different social strata. It draws on well-known cases involving Bhanwari Devi (raped by upper-caste villagers for speaking against child marriage), Rinku Patil, Jessica Lal, Naina Sahni and others, based on famous murder, rape and abuse cases.

The ‘Kirdaar’ workshop brought together women from Jalandhar families and privileged backgrounds, who tried their hand at theatre in a comfortable and informal setting.

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Ankur Sharma, founder of YUVAA, said, “However, as the workshop progressed and we held readings of the play, what started as discussions on patriarchy and abuse turned into a cathartic retelling of women participants’ own experiences of abuse or misogyny directed at themselves or fellow women, neighbours etc. At the final staging of the play, stories tumbled out as women staged a conversational retelling of the play.”

Ankur added, “The script came about in just four days. When I first asked the women if they had undergone similar experiences in the past, they replied, ‘What do you mean? Even now.’ That’s how ‘She’ came together. In a way, the play is also about the various structures of patriarchy that are still prevalent in the seemingly progressive set-up around us and which women every day have to bow to.”