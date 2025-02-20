DT
Shekhewal murder solved: Jalandhar Rural police arrest suspect in 24 hours

A police team led by Inspector Balwinder Singh Bhullar, SHO Shahkot, successfully traced and arrested the accused
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:01 PM Feb 20, 2025 IST
In a major breakthrough, the Jalandhar Rural Police have arrested the accused involved in a murder case reported in Shekhewal village, under Shahkot Police Station.

The accused was apprehended within 24 hours of the crime.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of SP Jasrup Kaur Bath and DSP Shahkot Onkar Singh Brar.

The incident was reported on the night of February 18, when Shahkot Police Station received information about a murder in Shekhewal village.

Upon reaching the spot, the police recorded the statement of Kuljit Kaur, the wife of the deceased Inderjit Singh.

She stated that around 8.30 PM, her husband had stepped outside to close the outer gate when Gursevak Singh, alias Sohal, son of Paramjit Singh, attacked him with a cattle fodder cutter. The accused struck repeatedly, leaving Inderjit Singh critically injured. When family members rushed to his aid, the accused fled the scene. The victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Following a thorough investigation, the accused Gursevak Singh, alias Sohal, a 23-year-old resident of Shekhewal, was arrested on the evening of February 19.

A case has been registered under Section 103 of the BNS at Shahkot Police Station. The arrested accused will be produced in the local court, and their remand will be taken to further investigate the case. “Further investigation is underway to establish the complete circumstances surrounding the crime,” added SSP Khakh.

