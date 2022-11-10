Shift dump or face protest: Model Town residents warn civic body

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 9

The Joint Action Committee have expressed over the indifferent attitude of the Municipal Corporation authorities for not removing the garbage dump in the Model Town area. The MC officials had promised the committee members that the dump will permanently shifted from the area after which they had lifted the dharna. Now, they have decided to resume the protest from November 16.

Jaswinder Singh Sahni, president of the committee, said the joint commissioner had asked them to wait for 45 days before the dump is shifted, but as expected nothing happened on the ground.

Apart from this, officials had promised residents that the garbage would only be allowed to be thrown till 12 noon, the president added.

Col (Retd) Amrik Singh said the garbage dump, situated along the boundary of their housing complex, had made the lives of the veteran soldiers and their families miserable.

He added: “Residents of the colony were already subjected to health risk due to presence of cremation ground. The garbage dump is also affecting the surrounding environment. Flies are everywhere and there is no respite from foul smell. The dump also attracts stray cattle which litter the entire surroundings.”

The members of the panel said if no action is taken, they would form a human wall by joining hands by standing outside the dump and not allow anyone to throw the garbage.