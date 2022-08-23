Shift dump site or face protest: Urban Estate residents to Jalandhar MC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 22

The garbage problem at Urban Estate Phase-II seems to be getting murkier with each passing day. Residents and traders of the area claimed they had been raising the matter of a ‘proposed garbage dump’ in their market with the Municipal Corporation time and again, but to no avail.

Traders alleged three or four MC officials visited their area today, and were seen asking the safai karamcharis to throw garbage collected from various localities at the said site. Following which, they reached the spot, and opposed the move. They said members of market association along with residents had decided to stage a sit-in at Urban Estate Phase-II near a petrol pump on Tuesday as MC officials are dilly-dallying the matter, and not coming up with any permanent solution.

Govt playing with our lives We will not let the government play with our livelihood and our lives by setting up a dump at the proposed site near the market. —Traders, Urban Estate Phase-II Will find permanent solution The Municipal Corporation is aware of the issue. We are making all efforts to come up with a permanent solution to the problem. —Devinder Singh, MC Commissioner

They said their area was one of the posh areas in the city, with schools, eateries, restaurants, hospitals, residential localities nearby; therefore, the decision to set up a garbage dumping zone there is totally ‘unjustified’ and ‘unacceptable’ to them.

Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, who runs a café in the area, said: “Despite having given memorandums to the MC Commissioner, Mayor, MLA concerned and other government representatives regarding the seriousness of this issue, no one is taking the matter seriously”. He said on many occasions the traders have stopped safai karamcharis from throwing garbage in their area, and had even put a barricade at the spot, but MC officials seemed to be adamant on converting the said site into a dumping zone.

He said a delegation of market association members Karan Lally, advocate HS Randhawa and Surjit Singh and Safai Karamchari Union chairman Chandan Grewal met MC Joint Commissioner Shikha Bhagat in this regard on Monday and handed over a memorandum to her. “We have demanded that instead of setting up a dump, the land can be used to build a park, a government dispensary or a mohalla clinic,” the members said.

They further said if the authorities decided to go ahead with the move, they would intensify the agitation. “We won’t let the government play with our livelihood and our lives,” they added.

Meanwhile MC Commissioner Devinder Singh on the issue said, “The corporation is aware of the issue. We are making all efforts to come up with a permanent solution to the problem.” He also requested residents to cooperate with the local body and segregate dry and wet waste, so that it could be disposed of easily.