Shiksha Mahakumbh at NIT ends

Jalandhar, June 11
The concluding day of National Conference on Recent Advances in School Education (RASE –2023), organised by Sarvhitkari Educational Society, Jalandhar, in association with Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, witnessed the presence of Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Sunday.
The 3-day event witnessed participation of luminaries from across the country to promote the NEP-2020. Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Governor Bandaru Dattatreya also attended the event.
On the concluding day on Sunday, Governor Purohit congratulated Vidya Bharti and NIT for the successful conduct of the event.
The valedictory session commenced with Saraswati Vandana by the students of SVM Jalandhar. Directors of IITs, IIM, NITs, Vice-Chancellors of central and state universities and other eminent educationists from different states and students from 1,187 schools, colleges, institutes or universities witnessed the inaugural edition. In all, 2,689 participants registered themselves for the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters
IMD has given a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coast...
10 die as wedding bus crashes in Australia
The guests were travelling to Singleton 'presumably for thei...
Woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband for divorce in Madhya Pradesh, booked for intimidation
A divorce case is going on between the two
Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags 'gaps'
Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to adopt humanitarian appr...