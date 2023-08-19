Shinda wins MC floor test, to remain Hoshiarpur Mayor

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 18

After the Congress councillors decided to withdraw their support to Mayor Surinder Shinda, a floor test was held in the municipal corporation House today. Shinda, who had got elected as municipal councillor on a Congress ticket and then as Mayor, had sometime ago switched over the AAP fold along with other Congress councillors. The Congress councillors had subsequently accused the Mayor of bias and announced withdrawal of their support to him.

After the Congress councillors withdrew their support from Mayor Surinder Shinda, a floor test was held on Friday at the meeting hall of the municipal corporation office in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Municipal Commissioner Komal Mittal. The test was held, in which 25 councillors, apart from Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa, used their vote in favour of Mayor Surinder Shinda, while a total of 19 councillors voted against the Mayor. Two councillors, including one from the BJP, remained absent. Elaborate security arrangements were made on the occasion.

After the voting, Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa said that Mayor Shinda had the support of 25 councillors and had retained the post of Mayor of the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation. He reaffirmed that the MC was committed to the all-round development of the city and as per government instructions, each neighbourhood and ward was being developed.

Congress councillors Lavkesh Ohri, Anmol Jain, Navjot Katoch, Jagrup Singh Dhami, Asha Dutta and others alleged bias in the development works being initiated in Hoshiarpur. They alleged that no grant was being issued to the wards of Congress councillors.

Mayor Surinder Shinda thanked his supporters on the occasion and said development works by the municipal corporation would continue without any discrimination. AAP leaders and councillors congratulated Minister Jimpa and Mayor Shinda and celebrated their victory.

