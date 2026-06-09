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Home / Jalandhar / Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) to submit memo to Una DC over assault on Sikh youths

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) to submit memo to Una DC over assault on Sikh youths

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:53 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) district president Gurnam Singh Singriwala has announced that a five-member delegation of the party will submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Una on June 10, demanding legal action against those allegedly involved in the assault on Sikh youths in Himachal Pradesh and the withdrawal of cases registered against the victims.

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Addressing a gathering here on Sunday, Singriwala alleged that four Sikh youths from Punjab were brutally assaulted by a group of 20-25 local youths while travelling in Himachal Pradesh. He claimed that the attackers not only assaulted the youths but also disrespected their turbans.

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According to him, the incident could have turned even more serious had one of the victims, Manpreet Singh, not resisted an alleged attempt to snatch his licensed revolver. He further maintained that the firearm discharge, which reportedly injured a person, occurred during the scuffle and was not a deliberate act by the Sikh youths.

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Singriwala criticised the Himachal Pradesh government and police, alleging that instead of taking action against the attackers, authorities registered cases against the Sikh youths and arrested them. He described the action as unjust and motivated by bias.

The SAD (Amritsar) leader warned that failure to act against the accused could create tension and urged the Himachal Pradesh government and police administration to ensure a fair investigation. He also called upon the Punjab government led by Chief Minister to take up the matter with Himachal authorities and ensure justice for the affected youths. Several party workers and supporters were present during the meeting.

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