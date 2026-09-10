Shiromani Akali Dal leader Ranjit Singh Khurana condemns Ambedkar statue desecration

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Phagwara urban constituency in-charge Ranjit Singh Khurana has strongly condemned the alleged desecration of the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk in Ludhiana, terming the incident unfortunate, shameful and an affront to social harmony.

Khurana said Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, held a place of immense respect among people across the country and that any act of disrespect towards his statue could not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said the incident had the potential to hurt the sentiments of a large section of society and disturb communal harmony.

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Questioning the circumstances surrounding the incident, Khurana said Punjab was already facing several serious issues and wondered whether the episode could be an attempt to divert public attention from the real problems confronting the state. He said the government and administration should also investigate this aspect and establish the actual motive and conspiracy, if any, behind the incident.

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The SAD leader demanded a fair investigation into the matter and urged the Punjab government and police administration to identify and arrest those responsible at the earliest. He said strict action should be taken against the accused in accordance with the law.

Khurana emphasised that maintaining peace, communal harmony and respect for every section of society was the responsibility of the government. He urged the authorities to ensure that the complete truth behind the incident was brought before the public.

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Som Prakash slams AAP govt over the incident

Former Union Minister Som Prakash has strongly condemned the alleged desecration of the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Ludhiana, describing the incident as highly deplorable and another serious failure of the Punjab government and administration.

Reacting to the incident, Som Prakash held a special meeting and expressed concern over the resentment reportedly prevailing among members of the Dalit community following the incident. He said Dr BR Ambedkar played a historic role in the making of the Constitution of India and created awareness among citizens about their rights.

Som Prakash alleged that the law-and-order situation in Punjab had deteriorated and that the Aam Aadmi Party government had failed to ensure adequate security arrangements. He said the latest incident had once again raised questions over the preparedness of the state administration and had created tension in the atmosphere.

He termed those responsible for the alleged act as “enemies of society”, saying such incidents could hurt public sentiments and disturb communal harmony. He demanded that the persons responsible be identified and arrested at the earliest and that strict legal action be taken against them.

Som Prakash further alleged that incidents capable of disturbing public order were increasing in Punjab and accused the state government of repeatedly failing to prevent such occurrences. He said administrative lapses could create an atmosphere of fear and tension and increase the possibility of untoward incidents.

Appealing to the Centre to safeguard peace and security in Punjab, Som Prakash urged the Union Government to take steps to prevent any further deterioration of the situation in the state. Those present at the meeting included Paramjit Singh Chachoki, Chandresh Kaul, Ramesh Lal, Mandal president, Sabi Chak Hakim, Roshi Hardaspur, Hans Raj Mauli, Tej Pal Panch and others.