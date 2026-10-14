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Home / Jalandhar / Shiromani Akali Dal leader slams AAP over murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota

Shiromani Akali Dal leader slams AAP over murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota

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Phagwara, Updated At : 11:41 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Ranjit Singh Khurana, urban in-charge of the Shiromani Akali Dal in the Phagwara Assembly constituency, has strongly condemned the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh alias Jhota, alleging that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has failed to ensure law and order and curb the drug menace in the state.

Khurana said that despite the state government’s much-publicised ‘Yudh Nashe Virudh’ campaign against drugs, drug trafficking and criminal incidents continued to be matters of serious concern in Punjab. He said the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota had raised significant questions about the law-and-order situation and the safety of ordinary citizens.

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Questioning the effectiveness of the government’s anti-drug campaign, Khurana asked what purpose such initiatives served if people raising their voices against drug trafficking were themselves unable to feel safe. He maintained that the government had a responsibility to protect citizens speaking out against drug traffickers and ensure that those involved in criminal activities were brought to justice.

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The Shiromani Akali Dal leader demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann take moral responsibility for the situation and resign from his post immediately. He also appealed to the Punjab Governor to intervene in the matter and ensure a high-level, impartial investigation into the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhotey.

Khurana further demanded the prompt arrest of the accused and strict legal action against those found responsible, along with justice for the victim’s family.

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BJP leader terms govt’s

anti-drug campaign a failure

The murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota, who had reportedly raised his voice against drugs, in Mansa has intensified the political debate over Punjab’s law-and-order situation and the state government’s anti-drug campaign. Former Phagwara Mayor and senior BJP leader Arun Khosla has termed the Bhagwant Mann-led government’s ‘Yudh Nashe Virudh’ campaign a complete failure and demanded the Chief Minister’s immediate resignation.

Khosla said the killing of a person who had been working against the drug menace raised serious questions about the state government’s performance.

Calling for stronger intervention, Khosla said the imposition of President’s rule in Punjab had become necessary in view of the prevailing situation. He argued that ensuring public safety was a fundamental responsibility of the police and the government, but the safety of police personnel themselves had also become a matter of concern.

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