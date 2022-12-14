Shiv Sena activists protest liquor shops near shrines

Our Correspondent

Talwara, December 13

The Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray Eknath Shinde group) held a demonstration against liquor shops operating near religious places in Block Talwara and Hajipur.

The protest was held under the leadership District Chairman Talwara and Himachal in-charge Deepak Kumar Sunny. Sunny rued that there are liquor shops near Kali Mata Temple, Shiv Mandir, Radha Swami Dera and Nirankari Bhavan in Talwara.

A meat shop has also been opened in the vicinity of a religious place, which he feels hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

The protesters demanded from Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, MLA Dasuya Karmaveer Singh Ghuman, Hoshiarpur DC Komal Mittal and Hoshiarpur SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal that the illegal sale of liquor near religious place be ended. They also called for the liquor shops to be shut down.

Sunny said, “According to a High Court order, a liquor shop should be at a distance of at least 200 meters from the road.”

He demanded from the district administration that liquor vends near the temple be removed and shifted 500 meters away from the temple. Sunny also claimed that illegal construction is on in Talwara, Hajipur and Mukerian.