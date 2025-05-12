DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Shiv Sena Punjab celebrates success of Operation Sindoor

Shiv Sena Punjab celebrates success of Operation Sindoor

Shiv Sena Punjab organised a grand Tiranga Yatra in Phagwara to honour the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor on Sunday. The yatra, which began at Shri Hanumangarhi Mandir on GT Road, passed through the city and ended...
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 12, 2025 IST
Shiv Sena workers wave the national flag and chant patriotic slogans during the Tiranga Yatra.
Shiv Sena Punjab organised a grand Tiranga Yatra in Phagwara to honour the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor on Sunday. The yatra, which began at Shri Hanumangarhi Mandir on GT Road, passed through the city and ended back at the temple premises.

Hundreds of Shiv Sena workers participated in the procession, waving the national flag and chanting patriotic slogans such as “Veer Bajrangi,” “Har Har Mahadev,” “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Hindustan Zindabad,” and “Indian Army Zindabad.” The entire atmosphere was charged with a spirit of nationalism and fervent support for the armed forces.

In a speech at the gathering, senior state leaders of Shiv Sena Punjab — Inderjit Karwal, Rajesh Palta, Ravi Dutt and state spokesperson Vipin Sharma — paid tribute to the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor. They lauded the valour of the Indian armed forces, expressing their heartfelt gratitude to Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, two female officers who played pivotal leadership roles in the operation.

Karwal and Palta delivered a stern warning to Pakistan, stating, “If you provoke India, India will not spare you.” They highlighted the swift and decisive action by the Indian Army, which dealt a firm blow to Pakistan in just four days, despite the latter’s reliance on drones from Turkey and China during the conflict.

The leaders also urged citizens across the country to boycott goods from nations such as China, Turkey and Azerbaijan, accusing them of supporting terrorism and backing Pakistan.

The yatra was attended by several prominent city leaders of Shiv Sena Punjab, including Ankur Bedi, Narinder Nindi, Vinod Gupta, Satinder Saini, Vikram Sharma, Manjit Singh, Siddhi Sharma, Love Sharma, Sabi Basra, Ishaant Soni, Baljeet Suman, Manoj Tandon, Rajat Arora, Atul, Sonu and Amarjeet Singh, among others.

