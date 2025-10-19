Shiv Sena seeks action against MC staff for vendor harassment

Shiv Sena (UBT) state press secretary Kamal Saroj has demanded strict action against certain Phagwara Municipal Corporation officials for allegedly harassing street vendors, kiosk owners and small traders. Saroj met with Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala, Amit Kumar Panchal and submitted a written petition accusing some municipal employees of colluding with influential YouTubers to intimidate vendors, collect illegal fees and carry out unauthorised demolitions.

Advertisement

Saroj alleged that municipal officials were abusing their authority by targeting economically weaker vendors while ignoring encroachments by powerful individuals. According to him, those who refused to meet illegal monetary demands were threatened and faced sudden demolition of their stalls.

Advertisement

He specifically cited an incident on the morning of October 10, when officials allegedly arrived in select areas with JCB machines to demolish vendors’ setups. The operation coincided with Karva Chauth celebrations, which Saroj described as “highly regrettable and condemnable.” He also questioned which officer had approved the demolition order.

Advertisement

The petition further pointed out that no prior notice was issued to the affected vendors, and accused the corporation of turning a blind eye to widespread garbage and illegal encroachments in the city while unfairly targeting small traders.

Saroj demanded strict action against the officials involved in alleged extortion and harassment. Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal assured that the matter would be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action would follow. Bhupinder Singh was also present during the meeting.