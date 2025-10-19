DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Shiv Sena seeks action against MC staff for vendor harassment

Shiv Sena seeks action against MC staff for vendor harassment

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:12 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Shiv Sena (UBT) state press secretary Kamal Saroj has demanded strict action against certain Phagwara Municipal Corporation officials for allegedly harassing street vendors, kiosk owners and small traders. Saroj met with Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala, Amit Kumar Panchal and submitted a written petition accusing some municipal employees of colluding with influential YouTubers to intimidate vendors, collect illegal fees and carry out unauthorised demolitions.

Advertisement

Saroj alleged that municipal officials were abusing their authority by targeting economically weaker vendors while ignoring encroachments by powerful individuals. According to him, those who refused to meet illegal monetary demands were threatened and faced sudden demolition of their stalls.

Advertisement

He specifically cited an incident on the morning of October 10, when officials allegedly arrived in select areas with JCB machines to demolish vendors’ setups. The operation coincided with Karva Chauth celebrations, which Saroj described as “highly regrettable and condemnable.” He also questioned which officer had approved the demolition order.

Advertisement

The petition further pointed out that no prior notice was issued to the affected vendors, and accused the corporation of turning a blind eye to widespread garbage and illegal encroachments in the city while unfairly targeting small traders.

Saroj demanded strict action against the officials involved in alleged extortion and harassment. Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal assured that the matter would be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action would follow. Bhupinder Singh was also present during the meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts