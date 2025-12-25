Shiv Sena to gherao police stations over unresolved issues

A meeting of Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray's senior leaders, chaired by senior leader Ranjit Rana, was held at the Radhe Krishna Temple in Committee Bazaar. On this occasion, Ranjit Rana, Shashi Dogra, and Javed Khan said that since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in Punjab, the crime rate in Punjab has increased significantly.

Advertisement

Due to thefts, robberies, serial murders, the peace and tranquillity of Punjab have been severely disrupted. He said that, for the past several months, complaints about disputes between people are not being heard at police stations, even though these disputes could be resolved by the police.

Advertisement

The police's failure to resolve these disputes in a timely manner has led to them escalating, resulting in many people losing their lives. In recent days, the Shiv Sena has filed complaints about several such disputes with the police administration, but the police have shown no interest in resolving them.

Advertisement

The concerned police stations have simply found excuses to dismiss these complaints. Therefore, we appeal to the SP to instruct the concerned police stations to resolve people's complaints promptly and properly so that people can get justice and live in peace and harmony, and so that public trust in the police is maintained.

Otherwise, the Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray will be forced to gherao (surround) the police stations to get these problems resolved, and the police administration and the Aam Aadmi Party government will be responsible for the consequences, good or bad.