Shiv Sena to protest by beating plates if liquor vend near temple not removed

The Shiv Sena Hindustan has sought the immediate removal of a liquor vend allegedly operating near a Hanuman idol on the Manguwal road, claiming that its location was causing concern among devotees ahead of the Navratras and the annual Chintpurni Mata fair.

Advertisement

A delegation led by state vice-president of the Shiv Sena Hindustan Rajinder Rana submitted a memorandum to Lal Chand, PA to the Deputy Commissioner, in the latter’s absence. The delegation also met Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Gurpreet Kaur and apprised her of the issue.

Advertisement

The organisation claimed that the liquor vend was located around 30 to 40 feet from the Hanuman temple gate. SM Sidd, state president of the Bhagwan Valmiki Guru Ravidas Sena, said a large langar had been organised at the site during Navratras for the past 35-40 years and a large number of devotees passed through the area during the fair.

Advertisement

Rana sought an official measurement of the distance of the vend from the national highway, besides verification of its approved site plan, licence and other departmental permissions. He also demanded an inquiry into whether the applicable distance norms and directions of the Supreme Court and Excise Department had been complied with.

The organisation has also sought an inquiry into the alleged role of Assistant Commissioner, Excise and Taxation, Hanuwant Singh and Excise Inspector Amarinder Randhawa. Rana said a separate written complaint would be submitted seeking an inquiry into their role and if any criminal or statutory irregularity was established, appropriate legal action.

Advertisement

The delegation sought an impartial inquiry into the matter and action as per rules if any misuse of official position was established. Rana warned that if no action was taken before the Navratras, the organisation would intensify its agitation by ‘beating plates’ to awaken the administration from its alleged ‘Kumbhkaran’s sleep’. He said the organisation could also approach the court and seek legal action if the vend was found to be in violation of applicable rules.

“We are demanding respect for religious sentiments, compliance with the law and impartial administrative action. If the vend is found to be operating in violation of the rules, it should be closed immediately and those responsible should face action as per law,” Rana said. Bhupinder, Amit, Amrit Ravjot, Kamaljit Dhillon and Davianash were among those present.