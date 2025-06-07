Shiv Sena (Ubatha) pays tribute to terrorism victims

Shiv Sena (Ubatha) members paid a heartfelt tribute to the innocent civilians and security personnel who lost their lives during Punjab’s turbulent era of terrorism in the 1980s and 1990s. The annual remembrance ceremony took place at the historic Shri Hanumangarhi Garrhi Phagwara, under the leadership of City President Raman Sharma.

Senior state vice president Rajinder Billa and Punjab general secretary Gurdeep Saini addressed the gathering, recalling the immense pain and sacrifices endured by thousands of families during that dark period.

“Punjab witnessed a highly tragic phase where many lives were lost in the fight to safeguard the unity and integrity of India,” Billa stated. “The bravery and sacrifice of police and army personnel must always be remembered with the utmost respect.”

Saini appealed to the youth to learn from the past and urged them to channel their energy into national service rather than falling prey to drugs or divisive ideologies. He stressed the importance of instilling patriotism and social responsibility among the younger generation.

The general secretary also expressed concern over the long-standing neglect of families who lost loved ones to terrorism. “It is unfortunate that many families, especially those who lost their only breadwinner, have not received any form of compensation or rehabilitation from the government, even decades later,” he noted. “Widows and elderly parents of victims have faced immense hardship, raising children and managing households amid both financial and emotional struggles.”

Reiterating the party’s long-standing stance, Shiv Sena (Ubatha) leaders called on both the state and central governments to implement structured rehabilitation plans, including financial assistance and employment opportunities for the affected families.

Several local Shiv Sena members, including Rupesh Dhir, Danny Dhir, Puneet, Harry, Dharmendra, Kamal Gangad, Govinda Halwai and Boota, were present at the event. The gathering concluded with a collective pledge to continue supporting the families of the victims and work towards promoting peace and unity in Punjab.