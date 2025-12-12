DT
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader calls for action against illegal immigration

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader calls for action against illegal immigration

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:47 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) Punjab State Press Secretary Kamal Saroj has urged governments across all Indian states, including Punjab, to adopt stringent measures against illegal immigration, similar to those implemented in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the media on this issue, Saroj said that ensuring the country’s security and protecting the future of Indian citizens requires decisive action against unlawful entrants. Saroj noted that while economic migration to developed countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and European nations is understandable, the continued influx of people from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Myanmar raises concern for a developing nation like India.

He alleged that most of these entrants belong to the Muslim community and claimed that this pattern warrants careful examination by authorities. He further stated that several Muslim leaders in India often speak internationally about discrimination faced by Muslims in the country; however, he argued that the movement of people from neighbouring nations into India suggests that deeper factors may be at play. According to Saroj, illegal immigration has been occurring for decades, with individuals allegedly obtaining forged identity documents and using them to access government welfare schemes, potentially affecting benefits meant for economically weaker Indian citizens.

Saroj also expressed concern about demographic changes, alleging that organised support and funding could be encouraging large-scale migration with long-term implications.

He warned that such developments could affect India’s cultural and demographic landscape. Calling the situation “serious,” he appealed to state governments to study the Uttar Pradesh model and initiate prompt and effective action to safeguard India’s heritage and ensure a secure future for upcoming generations.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

