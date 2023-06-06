Shivalik forest saviours get 'Wildlife Guardians Awards'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 5

‘Wildlife Guardians Awards’ were awarded to six individuals trying hard to protect biodiversity in Shivalik foothills on World Environment Day on June 5. A quaint ceremony in the open at the Sidh Baba Jambujeet Temple at Balachaur marked the commendation of the six individuals through the four awards conferred upon them by the team of the “Wild Shivalik”.

The Wildlife Guardians Award is an intiative started by a group of environmental do-gooders who together go by the name of ‘Wild Shivalik’. A total of four awards, each with a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and a gift hamper consisting environmental work utilities - was awarded on the occasion.

The four awards were given to Sanjeev Kumar, a munshi from Malerkotla (native of Mallewal village in Nawanshahr) who has revived and created countless ponds, reservoirs and water bodies in the Shivalik hills; Vijay Kumar, a forest guardian (chowkidar) who voluntarily watches over forests from poachers and rescues animals across Tonsa jungles; the Garhshankar Wildlife Range Team (members Peer Baksh, Surjit and Devinder) - forest department men who have rescued countless animals stuck in forest riverines at personal risk and Pick Up Driver Madan Lal whose house is a makeshift rehabilitation centre for lost or injured animals.

The gift hampers awarded to the men included things of their specific needs - each men was given besh sheets, a framed certificate and commendation letter and two water camphors were gifted to the Garshankar Forest Range team as per their need and hill traversers Vijay Kumar and Madan Lal were also gifted a pair of tough boots each.

The award ceremony was hosted yesterday atop the Jambujeet Temple at the Mallewal village in Balachaur, surrounded by verdant hills - a shrine revered as a guardian deity of the hills.

Nikhil Senger, Honrorary, Widlife Warden said, “We talk about spreading awareness on these issues but I thought what better way to do this than honour the very men who work hardest to protect forests. They often lack basic amenities and wear cheap shoes to forests - which pose risk to their feet. Their families also often comaplain that they spend so much time for vain pursuits. We wanted to encourage them.”