SHO, ASI held for taking Rs 6,500 bribe

Jalandhar, December 24
During its anti-corruption campaign here on Saturday, the Vigilance Bureau (VB), Punjab, arrested Sub-Inspector Harpal Singh (82/Jalandhar), posted as SHO, Dhilwan police station, Kapurthala district, and his subordinate Assistant Sub-Inspector Harwant Singh (405/Kapurthala) for taking a bribe of Rs 6,500 and demanding Rs 50,000 more.
Disclosing this, a VB spokesperson said the accused police officials had been arrested for taking the bribe from complainant Iqbal Singh of Pandori Kadd village in Hoshiarpur district.
He said the complainant had approached the VB, alleging that the accused in connivance with each other demanded and took the bribe by threatening to lodge a case under the NDPS Act against him and confiscated his car, Aadhaar card, driving licence and ATM card. They were asking the complainant to give them Rs 50,000 more to release his vehicle and documents.
The complainant also lodged a complaint at the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption helpline. Both police officials kept his vehicle in their custody for 10 days and returned it to him when he filed an online complaint.
The spokesperson further informed that the VB investigated the allegations and both the officials were arrested after they were found guilty.
A case under Sections 389 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both police officials at the VB police station in Jalandhar. Further investigation in the case was in progress.
