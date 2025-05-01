DT
PT
Jalandhar: SHO, ASI suspended for misbehaviour

Jalandhar: SHO, ASI suspended for misbehaviour

Jalandhar Rural SSP HS Virk on Tuesday suspended Mehatpur SHO Lakhvir Singh and ASI Dharmindar Singh. Shahkot DSP Onakar Singh Brar said the officials have been suspended for misbehaving with people. Dr BR Ambedkar Dalit Sena led by Ashwani Kumar,...
Our Correspondent
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:59 AM May 01, 2025 IST
Jalandhar Rural SSP HS Virk on Tuesday suspended Mehatpur SHO Lakhvir Singh and ASI Dharmindar Singh.

Shahkot DSP Onakar Singh Brar said the officials have been suspended for misbehaving with people.

Dr BR Ambedkar Dalit Sena led by Ashwani Kumar, state president, will stage a dharna in front of the police station, Mehatpur, Jalandhar, with the demand to register an FIR against SI Lakhvir Singh and ASI Dharminder Kumar for humiliating two boys in the police custody.

They have alleged that Lakhvir Singh and Dharminder rounded up two boys of village Jhuggian and took them to Mehatpur and compelled them to perform indecent acts with each other.

