SHO, cop suspended after suicide by youth

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur, in the orders issued on Sunday, suspended SHO, Inspector Harinder Singh, and Head Constable Jaspal Singh of Jalandhar Cantt police station while Home Guard Jaswant Singh has been transferred to Police Lines. The action was taken following the suicide of 20-year-old youth Harry, who was taken into custody in connection with a drug supply investigation.

Harry, a resident of Jalandhar Cantt and drug addict, was arrested four days ago by Head Constable Jaspal Singh and Home Guard Jaswant Singh. The police had detained him to ascertain the source of his drug supply. He was kept in custody for nearly seven hours before being released late at night. The next day, in the wee hours, he died by suicide.

The victim’s family alleged that the two cops, demanded a bribe for his release and later threatened him on the phone, pushing him to take the extreme step. The CCTV footage has also surfaced, allegedly showing police personnel, thrashing him while arresting him from his residence.

ACP, Cantt, Babandeep Singh confirmed that he received a complaint regarding the incident and said the investigation was ongoing. “To ensure there is no laxity, the Commissioner Police has taken strict action. SHO Harinder Singh has also been suspended since the case was under his supervision,” he said.