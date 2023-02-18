SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 17

The video of an SHO of the Division No. 3 getting the president of the Market Association of Adda Hoshiarpur-Adda Tanda-Mai Hiran Gate area, Deepak Joshi, lifted from a dharna site in the market in a filmy style this afternoon remained the issue of discussion in all political and social circles of the city.

SHO Inspector Kamaljit Singh came to the dharna site in a ‘dabang’ style and warned the protesters against blocking the busy market. When they refused to budge, he asked his team to lift Joshi. The cop bundled him in his vehicle and took him to the police station. While this was being done, several shopkeepers came to the rescue of Joshi and even tried to block the way of the SHO’s vehicle. However, the SHO pushed them all aside, got into his vehicle and took Joshi to the police station. He told everyone present there that Joshi was being booked for resorting to holding dharna and causing inconvenience to people in the area.

If this was not all, the SHO returned to the site as the dharna was still on. He told the agitators that if they would not get up, he would lodge an FIR against them.

When some shopkeepers, led by BJP leader Minta Kochhar, continued to sit on dharna, he asked a cop to start noting down their details so that they too could be nominated in the case. His assistant started following his direction.

He then asked all of them to accompany him to the police station, to which they agreed. While sitting in his vehicle with the agitators, he told other shopkeepers that these people too were being nominated and if they would continue with the dharna, they would also meet the same fate. The shopkeepers got agitated at this and marched towards the police station.

After arguments and some formalities for lodging the FIR, all those, including Joshi and Kochhar, who were picked, were sent back home. Kochhar announced that it had been decided that all 400 shops in the book market area would keep the shutter down tomorrow.

“The shopkeepers will neither hold a protest nor do any sales. They will just sit outside their shops and wait for the SHO’s response. The next course of action will be decided tomorrow,” he said.

Notably, the shopkeepers had organised a dharna against the SHO. Joshi, who had reportedly gone to the police station on Thursday, had reportedly been pushed and dragged outside the police station for allegedly misbehaving with the SHO. The SHO claims that he had a video of Joshi’s misbehaviour with him. Joshi, on the other hand, claimed that he was not at all unruly.