SHO suspended, sent to Police Lines

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: In a strict action against policemen for failing to curb public consumption of liquor, Vatsala Gupta, SSP, Kapurthala, suspended and sent Palwinder Singh, City SHO, to the Police Lines with immediate effect. The SSP deputed Haurav Dhir as the new City SHO. Inspector Deepak Sharma has been appointed SHO, Talwandi Chaudharian, and Inspector Jaspal Singh as the new SHO Sadar, Phagwara. —

