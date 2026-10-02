Shooter Neeraj Kumar honoured for Asiad silver

Young shooter Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Beh Mawa village in the Kandi area, was honoured along with his parents for winning a silver medal at the Asian Games held in Japan.

Neeraj, the son of retired Captain Ravinder Singh, won the silver medal in the team event of the 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) competition. His achievement has brought pride to Talwara in Hoshiarpur district and Punjab.

Advertisement

International wrestler Nirmal Singh Asafpur honoured Neeraj and his parents, Ravinder Singh and Lalita Devi, at a function. He congratulated the family and said Neeraj’s success was a matter of pride for the Kandi region.

Advertisement

Nirmal Singh and former sarpanch Pradeep Thakur said Neeraj had achieved the feat through hard work, dedication and talent. They said his success would inspire other youngsters from the region to take up sports and compete at national and international levels.

Former Block Samiti member Beas Dev, Thakur Kuldeep Singh and other prominent people were also present at the function. They congratulated Neeraj and wished him success in his future competitions.