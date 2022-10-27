Shop gutted in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, October 26
A furniture workshop in Sukhiabad area of Hoshiarpur city was gutted last late fight when a fire broke out. The workshop owned by former Municipal Commissioner Sarabjit Singh had large stocks of timber, foam cushions and other raw material which turned to ashes due to the fire. A four-wheeler parked inside there was also gutted.
Getting the information, a fire tender reached the spot. It took around two hours for three fire tenders to extinguish the fire completely but by then the workshop had completely burnt to ashes.
Timely action by the fire brigade averted major incident because the workshop is situated in a residential area and its surrounded by several houses. The exact cause of fire could not be ascertained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...