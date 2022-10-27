Shop gutted in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 26

A furniture workshop in Sukhiabad area of Hoshiarpur city was gutted last late fight when a fire broke out. The workshop owned by former Municipal Commissioner Sarabjit Singh had large stocks of timber, foam cushions and other raw material which turned to ashes due to the fire. A four-wheeler parked inside there was also gutted.

Getting the information, a fire tender reached the spot. It took around two hours for three fire tenders to extinguish the fire completely but by then the workshop had completely burnt to ashes.

Timely action by the fire brigade averted major incident because the workshop is situated in a residential area and its surrounded by several houses. The exact cause of fire could not be ascertained.