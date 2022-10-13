Shop owners break MC seal; officials seek FIR

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 12

Three persons whose shops were sealed by the Municipal Corporation day before yesterday reportedly broke the seal today. The moment officials got to know about the development, they informed the MC Assistant Town Planner, who reported the incident to the Municipal Town Planner. The matter was brought to the notice of the Joint Commissioner. According to the information, MC Commissioner Devinder Singh will now write a letter seeking an FIR against the shop owners.

Their shops were sealed at around 11 in the night on Monday.

Notably, the MC is demolishing and sealing the illegal properties in the city. Yesterday too, the Municipal Corporation had razed five illegal colonies. MTP Neeraj Bhatti led the operation of sealing and demolition of illegal structures mushrooming in the city.

Apart from five illegal colonies, three buildings were also demolished. Five shops were sealed along with four other buildings.

According to the reports, the MC had pasted a notice on the wall of the sealed shops too. But the owners today tore the notice and broke the seal.