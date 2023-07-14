Shopkeeper attacked, robbed of Rs 4.30 lakh

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 13

A shopkeeper was robbed of Rs 4.30 lakh on the Tanda road this morning. Three motorcycle-borne persons attacked the shopkeeper with a sharp weapon and robbed him of the cash.

The victim, Jagjit Singh, was on way to his shop from home. He had submitted a complaint with the police in this regard. After the complaint, the police reached the spot. The suspects were seen fleeing the spot after the robbery in the CCTV footage.

Jagjit told the police that he had a shop namely Shiva Mobile Zone and Western Union Money Transfer in Adda Saran. He deals in foreign currency exchange. He left for the shop on his bike with a bag containing Rs 4.30 lakh around 8:20 am today. Three masked robbers came on a bike and attacked him with sharp weapons on the Tanda-Hoshiarpur road, just 300 meters from his house. The suspects also hit him with sticks. The robbers fled the spot after committing the crime.

DSP Tanda Kulwant Singh, along with a police team, reached the spot and scanned the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby. The suspects were seen fleeing in the footage. The police are trying to nab the trio.

#Hoshiarpur