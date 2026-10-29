Shopkeeper dies by suicide in Mahilpur

The Mahilpur police have booked a father-son duo for allegedly harassing a local shopkeeper and abetting his suicide.

According to a complaint lodged by his wife, Harpreet Kaur, a resident of Ward No. 13, Mahilpur, her husband, Amritpal Singh, ran a mobile phone shop on Phagwara Road. She alleged that Tarsem Singh, who operated a lock-and-key and gas stove repair shop nearby, and his son, Vikram Singh, alias Vicky, of Baghora village, frequently humiliated and harassed Amritpal in front of customers.

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The complainant alleged that the repeated harassment left her husband mentally distressed.

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On October 26, Amritpal returned home from his shop and vomited near the main gate around 4 pm. He reportedly told family members that he had consumed a poisonous substance as he was fed up with the alleged harassment by Tarsem and Vikram.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the father-son duo. Further investigation is underway.