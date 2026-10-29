DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Shopkeeper dies by suicide in Mahilpur

Shopkeeper dies by suicide in Mahilpur

Father-son duo booked

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 07:51 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Mahilpur police have booked a father-son duo for allegedly harassing a local shopkeeper and abetting his suicide.

According to a complaint lodged by his wife, Harpreet Kaur, a resident of Ward No. 13, Mahilpur, her husband, Amritpal Singh, ran a mobile phone shop on Phagwara Road. She alleged that Tarsem Singh, who operated a lock-and-key and gas stove repair shop nearby, and his son, Vikram Singh, alias Vicky, of Baghora village, frequently humiliated and harassed Amritpal in front of customers.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that the repeated harassment left her husband mentally distressed.

Advertisement

On October 26, Amritpal returned home from his shop and vomited near the main gate around 4 pm. He reportedly told family members that he had consumed a poisonous substance as he was fed up with the alleged harassment by Tarsem and Vikram.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the father-son duo. Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts