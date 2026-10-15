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Home / Jalandhar / Shopkeepers forced to down shutters

Shopkeepers forced to down shutters

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 11:07 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Protesters sit on a road in Hoshiarpur.
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The bandh call given by the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead in Mansa, along with various political, religious, social and farmers’ organisations, received a huge response in Hoshiarpur on Thursday. Markets wore a deserted look as shops, schools, banks and other commercial establishments remained closed.

Members of various organisations took out a protest march through the city and raised slogans against the government. Protesters also visited shops and institutions that remained open, asking them to shut down.

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They demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav, alleging that the police and administration had failed to protect those raising their voices against drug trafficking.

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At the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara bypass, farm organisations staged a road blockade and raised slogans against the government. A heated argument broke out between the protesters and the police when the latter allegedly tried to remove the protesters due to their small number. The protesters later called more supporters to the spot.

SDM office closed

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A group of protesters reached the SDM office in Hoshiarpur after learning that it was open. They raised slogans and insisted that the office be closed. The police reached the spot and tried to pacify them. The office was subsequently closed.

Heated exchange at school

Tension also prevailed at government school, Ghanta Ghar, when protesters reached there to get it closed. The school authorities said they had not received any official order to close the institution but had already sent the students home. Police officials intervened and pacified both sides.

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