Shopkeepers pay homage to bus mishap victims

Hoshiarpur, May 20
On the call of the Vyapar Mandal, different associations of shopkeepers of the city paid homage to the devotees killed during a fire that engulfed the bus they were travelling in in Haryana’s Nuh district by keeping the market closed from 9 to 11 am here on Monday. They prayed for the peace to the departed souls.
Officials and members observed a 2-minute silence at Bade Hanumanji temple and offered flowers to the departed souls and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Former Union MoS Vijay Sampla also prayed for the peace to the departed souls.
