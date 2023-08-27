Short circuit claims life, triggers fire

Jalandhar, August 26
A person was reportedly electrocuted to death due to a short circuit at an under-construction HR Industry building in the Focal Point Extension late last night. The short circuit also led to a fire mishap in the building.
The deceased has been identified as Paramjit Singh, an electrician with the industry.
Narendra Mohan, in-charge of the Focal Point police station, said preliminary investigations revealed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit at the building.
“We have registered a case and are investigating other aspects to ascertain the exact cause of the incident,” he added.
