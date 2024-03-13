Shot in the arm for AAP

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 12

Under the leadership of Garhshankar MLA and Deputy Speaker of Punjab Legislative Assembly Jai Krishna Singh Rouri, dozens bid goodbye to Congress, Akali and BJP and joined AAP.

Those joined AAP included Zila Parishad member and Congress leader Chaudhary Pawan Kataria, Kuldeep Singh Dhillon, husband of block samiti Garhshankar chairman, zila parishad member Harmeshwar Singh, Bhavishan Das, sarpanch Dallewal, Narinder Singh, sarpanch Parsota, Harmesh Singh, sarpanch Rampur, Shambhu sarpanch Bildon, Dr Kewal Singh, Kamaljit Kumar Rinka, former zila parishad member Gurmej Singh Basiyala, Amarjeet Singh, sarpanch Simbli, Pravesh Chandra, sarpanch Malkowal, Kulwant Rai, sarpanch Dansiwal, Teerth Singh, sarpanch Khushi Paddi, Rajinder Singh, sarpanch Bathlan, Daljit Singh, sarpanch Mehdood, former committee member Surinder Singh Panam, Gursevak Singh Dhamai, Jassa Variana, Vinod Kumar, sarpanch Kunil, Balwinder Singh, former sarpanch Kunil, Mohan Lal, former sarpanch Hajipur, Mintu Rana, Sanjeev Rana, sarpanch Kokowal, Rajeev Thakur, sarpanch Chauhra, besides several others who said goodbye to Congress, Akali and BJP to join Aam Aadmi Party.

Deputy Speaker Rouri welcomed them in the party fold. He said they would be given appropriate place in the party. OSD Charanjit Singh Channi, Baldeep Singh Ibrahimpur, Harjinder Dhanjal, Prince Chaudhary, Ashok Kumar, sarpanch Hajipur, Rinku Tibbian were present on the occasion.

