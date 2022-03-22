Show-cause notice to 26 employees found late on duty

Kapurthala, March 21
Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Deepti Uppal on Monday conducted surprise checking of government offices at the District Administrative Complex, where 26 employees were found late.
She said during the checking at 9.10 am at the District Food and Civil Supplies Controller, District Development and Panchayat Department and Sewa Kendra, 26 employees were found late from prescribed duty time at 9 am. She said 21 employees were from the District Food and Civil Supplies Controller’s office, two in the office of District Development and Panchayat Officer and three in Sewa Kendra. —
