Show-cause notices to Sushil Rinku for displaying posters sans nod

Jalandhar, April 17

In gross violation of the model code of conduct, the district was dotted with thousands of flex boards and hoardings during the AAP’s road show in the city today. Taking cognisance of the violations, show-cause notices were served to AAP candidate Sushil Rinku for displaying hoardings without permission.

An Iilegal hoarding of AAP outside the Divisional Commissioner’s office in Jalandhar. Malkiat Singh

One of the notices issued to Rinku stated: “Banners and flex boards were put up without permission from BMC Chowk to the DC office on public and private properties. You have thus violated the poll code of conduct.”

The most glaring violations were noticed outside the DAC complex. The entire road in front of the DAC complex had hundreds of small and big posters and hoardings on major government offices and buildings.

Big posters were put up outside DC office. Two big hoardings were put up outside the office of the Divisional Commissioner. Hoardings were put up outside the NRI Sabha and the Kachehri Chowk from where the AAP’s road show started. Hoardings were put up on public toilets, trees, poles on street dividers and buildings.

Assistant Returning Officers (ARO) of several areas, including Jalandhar West and Jalandhar Central, issued show-cause notices to the AAP candidate seeking explanation from him for putting up hoardings without permission. The show-cause notice issued by the Jalandhar West ARO to Rinku stated: “To encourage the gathering for filing of your nomination papers, banners and flex boards were put up without permission from BMC Chowk to the DC office on public and private properties. You have thus violated the poll code of conduct.”

As per the notice, the candidate’s representative has been instructed to appear at the ARO’s office on April 18.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Jaspreet Singh said, “Several notices have been issued to the AAP candidate for the violation of the code of conduct. The candidate has been asked to give explanation for putting up hoardings. Information on the expenditure incurred on hoardings has also been sought from him. Our teams are counting the number of hoardings and also getting these removed.”

Earlier, PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring stated that the Election Commission had completely failed to enforce the model code of conduct, and the ruling party was brazenly violating all the rules.

In a letter to the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer, he said the government buses plying to Jalandhar Parliamentary constituency or passing through Jalandhar from other parts of state were still keeping the government advertisements, despite the model code of conduct being in force.

Cong: EC has failed to enforce model code

  • Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday said the Election Commission had failed to enforce the model code of conduct for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by poll
  • In a letter to the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer, he said the government buses plying to Jalandhar or passing through it from other parts were still keeping the government advertisements, despite the model code of conduct being in force

