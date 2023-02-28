Show zero tolerance to hooliganism, cops told

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 27

ADGP (PAP) MF Farooqui, Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and DCP (Headquarters) Vatsala Gupta today visited the Rama Mandi police station and held a meeting with SHO Navdeep Singh and other cops posted there.

The goal of the meeting was to address the problems faced by police officers. ADGP Farooqui asked the officials to clear the pendency of cases, and deliver justice to people at the earliest. He asked the cops to keep a close eye on the miscreants in their beats and to ensure that the law-and-order situation is maintained in the city. He also asked them to meet the general public living in the areas they were posted, so that the residents, in case of an emergency, can reach out for help.

The ADGP appealed to the cops to adopt a zero-tolerance policy for hooliganism and corruption.