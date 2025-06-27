Showers leave roads flooded in Kapurthala

The monsoon made its arrival in Kapurthala today, bringing with it heavy rain that began around 11 am and continued with intensity for over an hour. While the downpour brought much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat, causing a drop of nearly 5 to 6 degrees Celsius in temperature, it also led to widespread waterlogging across several parts of the city.

Dark clouds loomed over the city since early morning, with light drizzles observed around 9 am. However, by 11 am, the rain intensified, turning roads into streams and disrupting daily life.

Several low-lying areas, including Kotu Chowk, near Satyanarayan Mandir, Mall Road, Kachahri Chowk, and the Jama Masjid Complex Market, reported water accumulation up to two feet. Commuters faced difficulties navigating waterlogged roads, and many households reported water seepage from rooftops.

The rainfall exposed the inefficiency of the city’s drainage system, with the MC’s preparedness falling short yet again. Residents expressed frustration over the recurring issue of waterlogging during the monsoon season.

Despite the chaos, the drop in temperature came as a welcome relief to locals who had been reeling under relentless heat for several weeks.