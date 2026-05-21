Shrine dispute sparks clash in Kapurthala village, 30 detained

Ahead of the MC elections, 30 persons have been placed in preventive custody by the Kapurthala police after two groups clashed at Khojewal village in Kapurthala today over a simmering dispute regarding a religious place at the village.

Advertisement

As tensions escalated, some persons of a group called in supporters and nihangs from outside the village. During the unrest, some villagers reportedly attempted to attack police personnel and raised slogans against the police, who had reached the spot to defuse the situation.

Advertisement

The dispute pertains to Baba Sabhu ji, considered a village ancestor and a Sufi ‘peer’ revered across communities. According to the police, one committee has been managing the religious place for nearly 40 years, while another group of villagers recently staked claim to its management.

Advertisement

Officials said while the shrine has traditionally been associated with Sufi practices, including the presence of a hookah, some residents installed a portrait of Guru Ravidas there about two years ago, citing the sizeable following of the community in the village. The placement of the hookah near the portrait has since drawn objections.

Tensions further escalated after one group began putting up posters and invitations to organise an annual mela at the site, triggering the latest clash involving around 40–50 villagers.

Advertisement

The Kapurthala DSP Sheetal Singh, Sadar Kapurthala SHO and local Chowki in-charge reached the spot. SDM Kapurthala Dr Irwin Kaur also arrived at the village.

During attempts to pacify the crowd, some persons raised slogans against the police.

To ease tensions, the administration proposed the formation of a new 12-member committee with equal representation from both sides. As a preventive measure, 15 persons from each group were taken into custody. A heavy police presence has been deployed in the village.

The police said no permission has been granted to organise the fair so far and no FIR has been registered yet, as the situation is presently under control.

DSP Sheetal Singh said the dispute had been ongoing and the current flashpoint was linked to the proposed mela. “Some villagers became agitated and raised slogans, but the situation was quickly brought under control. The village is peaceful and we are monitoring the situation closely,” he said.