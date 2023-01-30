Shuttlers Abhinav, Tanvi win state c'ship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 29

The Punjab State and Inter-District Championship concluded at the Raizada Hansraj Stadium here on Sunday.

Jalandhar’s Abhinav Thakur defeated Vakul Verma of Ludhiana 21-13 and 21-11 to win the men’s singles title. Tanvi Sharma of Hoshiarpur beat Manya Ralhan of Jalandhar 21-19 and 21-17 to win the women’s singles title.

In the women’s doubles match, Prerna Dawar and Arunimapal of Ludhiana defeated Sanvi Nautiyal from Ludhiana and Samridhi of Jalandhar in a closely contested match at 21-14, 17-21 and 24-22. In the men’s doubles, Abhinav Thakur and Love Kumar of Jalandhar defeated the duo, Chirag Sharma and Shikhar Ralhan, 21-9 and 21-14.

In the mixed doubles, Aakarshit of Gurdaspur and Manya Ralhan of Jalandhar defeated Manmohitpreet Sandhu of Jalandhar and Radhika Sharma of Hoshiarpur. The winners of the contest will represent Punjab in the national championship to be held in Pune. The Jagatjit Industries presented a cash reward of Rs 25,000 to Abhinav Thakur.

Among those who presented trophies to the winners were Indian Oil Division Head Rajan Beri, District Badminton Association Secretary Ritin Khanna, Punjab Badminton Association Secretary Anupam Kumaria and Punjab Badminton Association Vice-President Rakesh Khanna.