Signboards in Punjabi installed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 2

To promote Punjabi, the Higher Education and Languages Minister, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, initiated the installation of signboards in Punjabi at government and private ventures here on Monday.

The minister got installed the boards highlighting the names of Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) at Garha Road and Super Cremica Sweets in Punjabi language. “Signboards in will be put up across state before International Language Day on February 21. The government will try to replicate its message to propagate Punjabi in every nook and corner of the state,” said Hayer.