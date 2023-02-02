Sikh prisoners: KMSC jatha sets out to support Mohali morcha

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 1

A huge jatha of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) headed off to Mohali today to lend solidarity to the morcha being held to seek the release of Sikh prisoners and to demand action against those involved in the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib.

Hundreds of farmers from across Doaba and Majha set off in buses to Mohali to lend support to the Mohali morcha on several buses. They set out from Jalandhar amidst raising of slogans and carrying farmer unions’ flags.

State orgational secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra said despite the long-drawn morcha at Mohali to ensure justice in the sacrilege cases and for the release of Sikh prisoners, the government was not paying any heed to the calls for justice. This raised questions on the intentions of the state government.

They demanded strict action against those responsible in the sacrilege cases and master planners of the Lakhimpur Kheri murders, the release of Sikh prisoners whose terms had been already over; Rs 5 lakh compensation, complete debt waiver and a government job for the families of farmers who died during the anti-farm law stir; and stopping of drugs all across the state, dirty waters into the Sutlej, Ravi, Beas, other rivers, Kali Bein and other drains.

They also wanted water treatment plants made mandatory at factories along with ensuring their functionality cleansing of the sewage and factory waters at Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Phillaur, etc., and reuse of this water for irrigation purposes; and restoration of all canal and drain water flow across the state and provision of this water to the tail-end of rivers.

Besides, farmers also wanted implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report and reduction in oil and oil products’ prices.