DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Sikhiya Kranti: Rs 2.32 cr infra upgrade for 35 govt schools

Sikhiya Kranti: Rs 2.32 cr infra upgrade for 35 govt schools

The government today dedicated development projects worth Rs 2.32 crore to upgrade infrastructure in 35 government schools across Jalandhar district under the ambitious 'Punjab Sikhiya Kranti' initiative. The infrastructure revamp covers 20 primary and 13 upper primary schools, with development...
article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:20 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat addressing the gathering after inaugurated projects worth Rs 34.49 lakh in Government schools at Basti Sheikh, Basti Guzan, and Kot Sadiq in Jalandhar district under the ambitious 'Punjab Sikhiya Kranti' initiative. A Tribune photograph.
Advertisement

The government today dedicated development projects worth Rs 2.32 crore to upgrade infrastructure in 35 government schools across Jalandhar district under the ambitious 'Punjab Sikhiya Kranti' initiative. The infrastructure revamp covers 20 primary and 13 upper primary schools, with development works worth Rs 1.48 crore and Rs 84.47 lakh, respectively. The projects include the construction of smart classrooms, cluster rooms, boundary walls, toilet blocks and essential repair works aimed at creating a conducive learning environment.

Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat inaugurated projects worth Rs 34.49 lakh at government schools at Basti Sheikh, Basti Guzan and Kot Sadiq.

Advertisement

Addressing a gathering, Bhagat emphasised that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, government schools are witnessing a transformation that is attracting increasing student enrolment. These projects included the construction of new smart cluster room at Government Middle Smart School School, Basti Sheikh, at Rs 7.51 lakh, new smart classroom at Government Primary School (Girls), Basti Guzan, at Rs 7.51 lakh, and construction of two classrooms, boundary wall, toilet blocks, repairing work at Government Primary School, Kot Sadiq, at Rs 19.47 lakh.

Meanwhile, MLA Balkar Singh inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs 15.23 lakh at Government Primary Schools in Jandu Singh and Madar villages. Similarly, MLA Raman Arora dedicated development works worth Rs 29.77 lakh across multiple schools in Rainik Bazaar, Ladowali Road, Kaki Pind, and Nehru Garden.

Advertisement

At Nakodar, MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann inaugurated new facilities worth Rs 13.91 lakh at various government schools, further strengthening the state's mission to create modern, student-friendly learning spaces across Punjab.

Instructions issued to principals, headmasters, in-charge included organising an event with ruling AAP leaders as the “only competent” persons to unveil the projects, organising tents and refreshments, posting a video message and poster on the school's social media handle for the ceremony; posting on social media platforms with hasgtag- #punjabsikhyakranti, etc.

Kulwinder Singh Josan, leader of the Democratic Teachers Front, said, "From tents to refreshments, everything was arranged by teachers. There are schools where grants were received only for repairs. Yet an inaugural stone had to be installed, arrangements had to be made for many guests. Also, in Congress majority areas, the strain of inviting only AAP leaders was also borne by teachers. Some teachers have been working for the past one week making the arrangements."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper