Sikhiya Kranti: Rs 2.32 cr infra upgrade for 35 govt schools

The government today dedicated development projects worth Rs 2.32 crore to upgrade infrastructure in 35 government schools across Jalandhar district under the ambitious 'Punjab Sikhiya Kranti' initiative. The infrastructure revamp covers 20 primary and 13 upper primary schools, with development works worth Rs 1.48 crore and Rs 84.47 lakh, respectively. The projects include the construction of smart classrooms, cluster rooms, boundary walls, toilet blocks and essential repair works aimed at creating a conducive learning environment.

Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat inaugurated projects worth Rs 34.49 lakh at government schools at Basti Sheikh, Basti Guzan and Kot Sadiq.

Advertisement

Addressing a gathering, Bhagat emphasised that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, government schools are witnessing a transformation that is attracting increasing student enrolment. These projects included the construction of new smart cluster room at Government Middle Smart School School, Basti Sheikh, at Rs 7.51 lakh, new smart classroom at Government Primary School (Girls), Basti Guzan, at Rs 7.51 lakh, and construction of two classrooms, boundary wall, toilet blocks, repairing work at Government Primary School, Kot Sadiq, at Rs 19.47 lakh.

Meanwhile, MLA Balkar Singh inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs 15.23 lakh at Government Primary Schools in Jandu Singh and Madar villages. Similarly, MLA Raman Arora dedicated development works worth Rs 29.77 lakh across multiple schools in Rainik Bazaar, Ladowali Road, Kaki Pind, and Nehru Garden.

Advertisement

At Nakodar, MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann inaugurated new facilities worth Rs 13.91 lakh at various government schools, further strengthening the state's mission to create modern, student-friendly learning spaces across Punjab.

Instructions issued to principals, headmasters, in-charge included organising an event with ruling AAP leaders as the “only competent” persons to unveil the projects, organising tents and refreshments, posting a video message and poster on the school's social media handle for the ceremony; posting on social media platforms with hasgtag- #punjabsikhyakranti, etc.

Kulwinder Singh Josan, leader of the Democratic Teachers Front, said, "From tents to refreshments, everything was arranged by teachers. There are schools where grants were received only for repairs. Yet an inaugural stone had to be installed, arrangements had to be made for many guests. Also, in Congress majority areas, the strain of inviting only AAP leaders was also borne by teachers. Some teachers have been working for the past one week making the arrangements."