Silent threat to mobility: Why bone and joint health problems need early attention

Strap: As musculoskeletal complaints increasingly affect Indians across age groups, orthopaedic experts emphasise that early prevention, regular movement, healthy lifestyle choices and timely medical attention can help protect bone and joint health, preserve mobility and support

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long-term independence.

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Bone and joint problems can develop silently, with symptoms sometimes appearing only after significant damage has occurred. As musculoskeletal complaints increasingly affect Indians across age groups, Dr Mohit Sharma and Dr RR Saggar, consultants from the Orthopaedics Department at Fortis Hospital, Jalandhar, emphasise the importance of early prevention, healthy lifestyle choices and timely medical attention to preserve mobility, independence and quality of life.

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Health experts are urging people to start caring for their skeletal system long before symptoms appear. Often described as “silent conditions”, bone loss and joint degeneration can progress gradually over several years, remaining unnoticed until severe pain, restricted movement or even a debilitating fracture occurs.

A nationally representative study of Indians aged 45 years and above found that 53.5% reported musculoskeletal symptoms, with nearly 42% experiencing joint pain and 33% reporting back pain.

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Dr Mohit Sharma, Consultant, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, said, “Bone and joint health should not become a priority only when pain becomes severe. Osteoporosis can silently weaken bones for years before causing a fracture, while many joint disorders are easier to manage when addressed before they begin affecting sleep, work or mobility. Recognising warning signs early can help preserve long-term independence and quality of life.”

Dr RR Saggar, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedic Surgeon, said, “India is witnessing an increasing number of patients with back, neck and knee complaints, many of which are linked to prolonged sitting, poor posture and inactive lifestyles. The good news is that many of these problems respond well to simple corrective measures such as regular movement, strength training and posture correction when addressed early. Waiting until pain becomes constant or begins affecting daily activities can make treatment longer and more complex.”

More younger people are reporting joint problems

Younger adults are increasingly presenting with back and neck pain, kneecap pain and sports-related injuries. Common contributing factors include prolonged sitting, excess body weight, weak muscles, sudden increases in workout intensity and previous ligament or meniscus injuries.

While these symptoms do not necessarily indicate early arthritis, persistent or recurring discomfort should not be ignored. Early assessment can help identify underlying problems and prevent symptoms from worsening.

Common conditions and risk factors

Common bone and joint conditions include knee osteoarthritis, ligament and meniscus injuries, kneecap pain, back and neck disorders, shoulder problems, osteoporosis and fractures.

Major risk factors include ageing, excess body weight, previous injuries, repetitive strain, genetic predisposition and muscle weakness. Joint problems may also arise from inflammatory arthritis, gout, infections and certain developmental conditions.

Older adults, postmenopausal women, people with obesity, those with a history of fractures or joint injuries, individuals with inflammatory diseases, smokers and people using steroids for prolonged periods may face a higher risk of osteoporosis and joint damage.

Lifestyle habits matter

Modern lifestyles can contribute significantly to bone and joint problems. Long hours of sitting, physical inactivity, poor posture, weight gain, tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption, inadequate intake of protein and calcium, and suddenly starting strenuous exercise without adequate preparation can all increase the risk of musculoskeletal problems. Regular movement, appropriate exercise, a balanced diet and maintaining a healthy weight can play an important role in protecting bone and joint health.

Warning signs that need medical attention

Medical advice should be sought if pain persists or keeps returning, interferes with sleep, walking or work, is accompanied by swelling or stiffness and causes restricted movement or joint instability. Immediate medical attention is required for a hot, swollen joint accompanied by fever, an inability to bear weight, visible deformity following an injury, a fracture after a minor fall or back pain associated with loss of bladder or bowel control.

Consulting an orthopaedic specialist early does not necessarily mean surgery. Many bone and joint conditions can be managed effectively with physiotherapy, targeted exercises, medication with appropriate and lifestyle modifications when diagnosed and treated early.

Tips for healthier bones and joints

Aim for 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week, along with strength training at least twice a week. Maintain a healthy weight to reduce stress on the knees, hips and other weight-bearing joints. Practise good posture and use an ergonomic workstation where possible. Avoid sitting continuously for long periods and take regular movement breaks. Follow a balanced diet that provides adequate protein and calcium. Take calcium or vitamin D supplements only on medical advice. Avoid tobacco and limit alcohol consumption. Increase exercise intensity gradually and prepare properly before strenuous activity to reduce the risk of injury.

Early attention to bone and joint health can help people remain active, mobile and independent for longer. Rather than waiting for pain or loss of function to become unavoidable, preventive care and timely medical assessment can make a meaningful difference to long-term musculoskeletal health.