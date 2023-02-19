Simplify NOC procedure for property registration: Dewan

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 18

Senior Congress leader Pawan Dewan, in a communication to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has demanded a hassle-free delivery mechanism for issuance of NOC needed for registration of land sale deeds.

He added that the residents had to pay hefty bribes in tehsils for the registration of sale deeds of their properties

He said people have applied for NOC online under the government system a long ago, but they are not getting the NOC whereas the state government makes claims of having eradicated corruption and of providing door-to-door facilities to the people

He appealed to the chief minister to pay attention to the inconvenience caused to the common people at the ground level, where people are having to go round the offices to get NOC even for getting the land registration of 50 to 100 square yards done. “The situation has worsened to the extent that the common man has to face hardships and to bribe the officials in the case of sold lands, especially in the area under GLADA,” he added.

He added that it has come to his notice that people have applied for NOC online under the government system a long ago, but they are not getting the NOC whereas the state government makes claims of having eradicated corruption and of providing door-to-door facilities to the people.

He appealed to the CM to look into the matter and to simplify the procedure of issuance of NOC, otherwise the fee of NOC should be fixed at the time of land registration to prevent loot of the people in the tehsils and this will also increase the government’s revenue. Similarly, the registrations done in different tehsils during the last one year should also be investigated, Dewan said.