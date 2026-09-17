Singer booked over weapons' display during Jalandhar college shoot

The Jalandhar police have registered an FIR against Punjabi singer Harinder Pal Singh Nijjar following the alleged display of weapons during the shooting of a Punjabi music video at a private college in the city. A video of the shoot, which has gone viral on social media, purportedly shows several men carrying firearms on the college campus.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the police have registered an FIR against the singer at Police Station Division No. 1, Jalandhar, under Sections 223 and 190 of the BNS and Sections 25-30 of the Arms Act.

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Mukhtiar Rai, ADCP-1, Jalandhar, said as seen in the viral video, the singer was shooting a song at the college while some of his associates were allegedly displaying weapons.

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In the video, Nijjar walks towards a camera dressed in white kurta pyjama as a group of youths walks behind him, weilding guns. A number of men in the group are seen carrying guns during the shoot, inside the educational institute.

The Tribune doesn't independently verify the veracity of the video.

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The FIR by the police was registered on the complaint of Jalandhar professor and social activist Mandeep Singh.

The complaint has been made to the Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Punjab; DPI (Colleges); VC and Dean of the College Development Council, Guru Nanak Dev University; president/general secretary, DAVCMC; Secretary, UGC, and DC, Jalandhar.

In his complaint, the professor alleged, "The college authorities permitted a commercial song and video shoot on the institute grounds wherein dozens of firearms were openly brandished, flaunted and showcased in complete disregard of academic decorum and student safety."

The complaint termed the incident a "flagrant violation" of the binding directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the policies of the state government, on the display of weapons in public.